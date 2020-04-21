Air Sourcing updates platform in response to Covid-19

"Keeping on top of these changes is a challenge at the best of times, but during this Coronavirus lockdown period, when the market is a real moveable feast, it can prove doubly difficult."

Answers in Retirement Group (Air Group) has launched a new version of its Air Sourcing platform to support later life advisers during the Covid-19 pandemic

Air Sourcing has been updated with new reference tools and filters to help users identify all the latest product and criteria changes made as a result of the ongoing crisis.

Advisers can now source based upon new lending criteria, loan and value maximums, pricing, and LTVs. The platform also provides detailed information on lenders’ valuation practices and service standards, plus instructions on what to do with existing pipeline cases.

Air Group recently launched a Hub which provides advisers with the latest information, resources and materials in order to help them stay up-to-date and continue operating a successful business throughout the lockdown period.

Stuart Wilson, CEO of Air Group, commented: “In a very short space of time we have witnessed a considerable amount of change right across the later life product and criteria space. Keeping on top of these changes is a challenge at the best of times, but during this Coronavirus lockdown period, when the market is a real moveable feast, it can prove doubly difficult.

“This is why we’ve launched our updated version of Air Sourcing today that ensures advisers can have total confidence when researching appropriate products, as they’ll know they’re accessing the most up-to-date information from all providers.

“We’ve added in a number of new tools and filters to cover off changing practices and criteria, particularly around valuations and those cases which are currently in the pipeline. The team here are speaking to lenders on a daily basis to integrate the very latest information into the system.

“This is all about ensuring Air Sourcing is first choice for advisers when they want relevant and detailed product and criteria information, as well as a range of supplementary detail, resource and support to help all them through this period.

“We are focused on providing this and we are here to help all later life advisers whatever their requirements.”