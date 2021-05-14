FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

Aviva appoints MD of equity release

Rozi Jones
|
14th May 2021
Matt McGill Aviva
"Equity release has an important role to play as part of the range of solutions we offer to our customers to help with their retirement planning."

Aviva has appointed Matt McGill as managing director of equity release.

Matt replaces Greg Neilson, who will be moving to a new role with Aviva Investors.

Matt has extensive experience in senior management roles in Aviva, most recently as MD of workplace savings and retirement.

Matt said: “I am delighted to be taking on the role of MD Equity Release and look forward to building on Aviva’s recognised strength in this market, which has great potential for further growth. Equity release has an important role to play as part of the range of solutions we offer to our customers to help with their retirement planning.”

