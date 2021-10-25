FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

Aviva launches fixed ERCs for equity release policies

Rozi Jones
|
25th October 2021
Aviva
"The additional option introduced through these changes provides further flexibility to support advisers in tailoring advice to meet clients’ needs in retirement."

Aviva has announced that from today, all new equity release customers can choose whether to have any early repayment charge based on gilts, or select a fixed percentage charge.

The changes give advisers the option of selecting the early repayment charge type at outset that best meets their client’s needs.

The fixed percentage charge works by reducing on a sliding scale over 15 years, starting at 9%. The choice between fixed and gilt-based must be made at outset as the ERC option can’t be changed. All subsequent borrowing will have the same chosen charging model applied.

All existing loans will continue to have any applicable ERCs calculated on their current gilt-basis.

Stuart Robinson, MD at Aviva Equity Release, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer our customers the option of choosing either the fixed ERC or gilt-based ERC, depending on what best suits their circumstances. For many people, the value that lies in their home is a major part of their wealth and any planning about how to source income in retirement isn’t complete without taking this into account. The additional option introduced through these changes provides further flexibility to support advisers in tailoring advice to meet clients’ needs in retirement.

“The great news is that the ERC exemptions which apply to our gilt-based plans will also apply to our fixed based contracts. This means customers can still benefit from the many features we currently offer, such as the 10% per annum voluntary partial repayment (VPR) option.”

 

Related articles
More from Later Life
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.