FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

Canada Life cuts lifetime mortgage rates by up to 0.79%

The largest reduction is for the Gold Plus product which has reduced from 5.59% to 4.80%.

Rozi Jones
|
17th January 2020
alice watson stonehaven
"We’re pleased to announce a series of interest rate reductions on one of our lifetime mortgage product ranges."

Canada Life has reduced rates across its Lifestyle Options lifetime mortgage range.

The Lite, Gold and Gold Plus products have seen reductions of between 27 and 79 bps, with Lifestyle Lite rates now starting from 3.12%.

The largest reduction is for the Gold Plus, where the rate has dropped from 5.59% to 4.80%.

Canada Life’s Lifestyle Options range allows customers to borrow up to £1 million against their property and offers a tax-free, one-off initial cash advance, with interest on the loan rolled up and added to the mortgage balance each month.

Alice Watson, head of marketing at Canada Life, said: “We’re pleased to announce a series of interest rate reductions on one of our lifetime mortgage product ranges. The changes apply to products in our Lifestyle Options range, which are particularly popular with people looking for a low interest rate or a high LTV.

“As with all our lifetime mortgage products, the Lifestyle Options range allows people to continue living in their homes, whilst releasing the money tied up in their property. This unlocked capital can boost retirement pots, pay for home improvements or even fund a holiday.”

Related articles
More from Later Life
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.