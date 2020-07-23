FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

Equity Release Associates launches adviser stimulus package

New adviser members will keep 100% of the case revenue on their first 20 equity release completions.

Rozi Jones
|
23rd July 2020
"Advisers remain the bedrock of this market, and at ERA we’re determined to provide all the support we can to help them to recover after what has been a tough start to 2020."

Equity Release Associates, part of the Age Partnership Group, are launching a stimulus package for advisers who sign up to join their specialist equity release network by 30 September 2020.

New adviser members will keep 100% of the case revenue on their first 20 equity release completions in 2020; whilst also having access to a Growth Accelerator Fund of £2,500 to help them establish and grow their business for the remainder of the year.

Sara Robinson, general manager at ERA, said: “Advisers remain the bedrock of this market, and at ERA we’re determined to provide all the support we can to help them to recover after what has been a tough start to 2020.

“Our stimulus package is designed to provide new associates with financial support to grow their businesses, whilst also giving them the opportunity to benefit from an unrivalled combination of outstanding systems and tailored business support.”

