Equity release rates fall to record lows as product choice hits new high

"The average lifetime mortgage rate has fallen below 4% for the first time ever, showing that lenders are keen to meet demand"

The average equity release rate has fallen to a record low while the volume of options available to consumers has reached a new high, according to the latest figures from Moneyfacts.

The average rate across lifetime mortgages has dropped below 4% for the first time on Moneyfacts records, standing at 3.95% today. The average rate has fallen from 6.06% in February 2016, 5.20% in February 2019, and 4.49% in February 2020.

Additionally, product choice has expanded to an all-time high of 488 options, up from just 62 five years ago, 204 in 2019 and 405 in 2020.

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “The equity release market has started this year awash with rate cuts and prospective borrowers looking to release wealth out of their home will find that the interest charged, on average, has now fallen to a record low. Indeed, the average lifetime mortgage rate has fallen below 4% for the first time ever, showing that lenders are keen to meet demand, with some repricing their range multiple times over the past four weeks.

“Clearly, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the lives of consumers may have spurred some to seriously consider a lifetime mortgage, either to help fund their retirement or even to provide an early inheritance for their family members who may be struggling.

“In 2020, there was evidence that consumers were drawing wealth out of their homes as a support fund, as according to Key, £755 million was transferred between the generations. In addition, borrowers appear to be favouring a drawdown option the most – 70% of all sales in fact were for drawdown last year according to Key.

“A retirement shortfall may well be a cause for consumers to consider a lifetime mortgage and according to analysis by the Equity Release Council, the proportion of homeowners aged 55+ who are worried about running out of money in retirement has increased to over a third (34%), up from 27% a year prior. That said, it is crucial the right steps are made to create an appropriate plan of action to combat any shortfall and as there are other options to equity release to consider, a qualified financial adviser can intervene to ensure the right actions are made.”