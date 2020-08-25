Equity Release Supermarket partners with LiveMore Capital

"With the addition of LiveMore to our list of lenders, this presents a different and innovative approach to RIOs."

Equity Release Supermarket has partnered with specialist retirement interest-only mortgage provider, LiveMore Capital.

LiveMore joins ERS’s panel of lenders to bring a wider offering to its advisers and clients.

Specialising in RIO mortgages for borrowers aged 55 and over, LiveMore offer a range of fixed rate products up to 75% LTV.

Alison Pallett, director of sales at LiveMore, commented: “We are delighted to partner with Equity Release Supermarket and look forward to helping them as we bring them a flexible approach to affordability, with a particular niche around the self-employed and business owners, who have sometimes been left under-served.”

Mark Gregory, founder and CEO of Equity Release Supermarket, added: “We are continually expanding our products and services in order to bring flexible solutions to our advisers and clients, and with the addition of LiveMore to our list of lenders, this presents a different and innovative approach to RIOs.

“LiveMore share our creative ethos and desire to do things differently, helping customers to fulfil their later life aspirations by providing more options in retirement. Their combination of lending up to 75% LTV allowing for greater borrowing power, along with their use of technology and data to support assessments of affordability, will be advantageous to our customers.

“Our customers are always central to everything we do at Equity Release Supermarket, so we’re incredibly excited to be working with LiveMore, to bring more choice and to develop the market further as a whole together."