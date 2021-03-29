Hodge increases maximum later life LTV to 75%

"We are always looking at ways to adapt and improve our specialist proposition to provide brokers with further options in the later life lending space."

Hodge has increased the maximum LTV from 70% to 75% across its 50+ and RIO mortgage products.

The change means Hodge's entire range of specialist mortgage products, including holiday let, are now available up to 75% LTV.

The lender has also introduced a new 50% LTV banding to provide brokers with greater choice and to support the spike in residential mortgage maturities anticipated over the coming months.

Emma Graham, business development director at Hodge, said: “We are always looking at ways to adapt and improve our specialist proposition to provide brokers with further options in the later life lending space.

“In particular, we are pleased to be offering a 75% LTV rate across our RIO products as there are only a limited number of lenders currently serving this area of the market.

“In a year like no other, people are facing big changes in their financial circumstances – good and bad - so flexibility has never been more important. We already go out of our way to support customers from an affordability perspective, using earned income up to the age of 80 and accepting a broad range of different income streams. We hope that by bolstering our proposition with a higher LTV, we can now help brokers support more of their customers.”