Hodge streamlines application process to help brokers beat stamp duty deadline

Hodge has announced that it will now accept no-search indemnity insurance to help intermediaries meet the stamp duty holiday deadline.

Hodge has already made a series of process simplifications, reducing its mortgage application processing by half over recent weeks.

The specialist lender is now accepting no-search indemnity insurance for those buyers unable to get searches done in line with the deadline.

Hodge has redeployed resource into its underwriting team to proactively manage its purchase pipeline and has streamlined its processes to reduce the time to completion. These include instructing the valuation far earlier in the process and adopting a more risk-based approach to underwriting.

Emma Graham, business development director at Hodge, said: “As a result of the pandemic we knew there would be added pressure on local authorities to complete searches in time for the stamp duty holiday deadline so decided to help as many customers as we can by accepting no-search indemnity insurance on a temporary basis.

“Here at Hodge we always strive to put the customer first and hope this will give them every chance of completing their mortgage in line with the deadline.”