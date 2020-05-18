Just announces return of physical valuations

"Surveyors are required to follow social distancing rules to ensure the mutual safety of our customers and the surveyors."

Just Group has announced that its surveyor partner has recommenced physical valuations in England.

Physical inspections can now be carried out in properties where the residents are not self-isolating or showing symptoms and where social distancing guidance can be followed, or where the customer is happy to wait outside while the surveyor inspects the interior.

In a statement, Just said: "Our surveyors will be ensuring the safety of our customers when preparing to visit a property and will be provided with personal protection equipment (PPE). Surveyors are required to follow social distancing rules to ensure the mutual safety of our customers and the surveyors.

"When making the appointment with our customer an assessment will be carried to establish clear and safe inspection procedures. Just will work with our surveyor partner to commence the booking of appointments with customers waiting for physical inspections where it is safe to do so from Monday 18 May."

Earlier this month, Just Group announced that it would return interest to customers who are unable to sell their property due to restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 lockdown period.