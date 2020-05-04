FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

Just returns interest to homeowners unable to sell during Covid-19

Just has reduced lifetime mortgage rates on the properties of customers who have died or moved into long term care.

Rozi Jones
|
4th May 2020
House sale sign sold
"Many of our customers are unable to sell their properties as the government lockdown has effectively closed the housing market."

Just Group is returning interest to customers who are unable to sell their property due to restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Just says it has recognised that, in some situations, customers and their families are paying interest on loans for houses that they are trying to sell but are unable to due to the lockdown.

It has therefore reduced lifetime mortgage rates on the properties of customers who have died or moved into long term care.

The changes will be backdated to the 26th of March and will last for an initial period of three months, before being reviewed.

Paul Turner, managing director at Just, said: “Many of our customers are unable to sell their properties as the government lockdown has effectively closed the housing market. We don’t have the power to open the housing market but we can help our customers and their families by giving them hundreds of pounds on average.”

Related articles
More from Later Life
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.