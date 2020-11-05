FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

Key Group secures referral partnership with Newcastle BS

Rozi Jones
|
5th November 2020
Stuart Miller Newcastle Building Society
"I’m confident this agreement means our later life customers will benefit from Key Group’s expert independent advice when they need it."

Key Group has signed a referral partnership with Newcastle Building Society.

The deal will see the Building Society refer its customers who want to explore their equity release options to Key Group’s whole of market advisory brand, The Equity Release Experts.

Jason Ruse, business development director at Key Group, said: “Newcastle Building Society is the largest Building Society in the North East and we are delighted to be in a position to support their desire to provide their customers with more options for their later life lending requirements. With a wide range of mortgage products suitable to all age groups, the Society was keen to work with Key Group so we can help support those borrowers who might find that equity release is the most appropriate product for their needs. We look forward to working closely with the team.”

Stuart Miller, customer director at Newcastle Building Society, commented: “We’re thrilled to announce this new partnership with Key Group as another way we can increase the options open to our customers, helping to provide them with the right outcomes at the right time.

“We know through our conversations with members that circumstances can change and I’m confident this agreement means our later life customers will benefit from Key Group’s expert independent advice when they need it.”

