Key launches whole of market advice service

"We now have a national team of almost 100 advisers focused on servicing their clients and helping more people than ever to realise the benefits of using their housing equity."

Key is expanding services for equity release customers looking for whole of market advice with the formal launch of The Equity Release Experts.

The service will focus on helping customers who opt for whole of market advice as well as customers referred via existing intermediary and corporate referral relationships.

The expansion takes the total number of advisers at Key to more than 180, with 97 working for The Equity Release Experts.

The Equity Release Experts is now actively looking to recruiting both employed and self-employed advisers wanting to specialise in the later life lending sector.

Will Hale, CEO of Key, said: “Supporting whole of market advice and the customers’ right to choose is vitally important to allow the later life lending market to grow and reach its full potential. Following a period of recruitment, we are delighted to announce that almost 100 highly qualified advisers are now operating under The Equity Release Experts brand. This division combines significant experience and local knowledge with Key’s marketing and operational prowess to create a market-leading proposition.”

Rob Brennan, sales director, added: “At the end of last year, the team spend a significant amount of time working to find the right people to work under The Equity Release Experts brand. We now have a national team of almost 100 advisers – one of the largest whole of market offerings in the sector – focused on servicing their clients and helping more people than ever to realise the benefits of using their housing equity. 2020 is set to be an exciting year for the industry and we are positioned to take full advantage of the opportunities it holds and will continue to look for new talent to join our team.”