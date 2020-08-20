FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

LiveMore Capital joins SimplyBiz Mortgages lender panel

Rozi Jones
|
20th August 2020
blocks expand build add hire diversity colour
"LiveMore has a proposition which challenges some of the criteria and income requirements of the existing product set"

SimplyBiz Mortgages has added specialist retirement interest-only mortgage lender, LiveMore Capital, to its panel.

LiveMore Capital is a recently launched specialist mortgage lender, and offers a range of fixed rates up to 75% LTV for customers aged 55 and over.

Head of strategic development for SimplyBiz Mortgages, Richard Merrett, commented: “Our new partnership with LiveMore Capital is extremely exciting for SimplyBiz Mortgages, and an integral part of our wider later life lending support for Members.

“The number of interest-only mortgages held by older borrowers, and the growing requirements for more people wanting to help family via the Bank of Mum and Dad, suggests the RIO market is going to become increasingly important as a later life lending option. LiveMore has a proposition which challenges some of the criteria and income requirements of the existing product set, and we feel this partnership will add a valuable alternative option to finding good customer outcomes for our members active in the later life space.“

Alison Pallett, director of sales at LiveMore, added: “We have been working hard to broaden our market reach so that we can ensure we provide a greater choice of options for intermediaries to help more borrowers over the age of 55.

“The opportunity to work with SimplyBiz Mortgages as it undertakes a relaunch of their later life lending offering is perfect timing for us and gives us a fantastic platform to showcase our products and proposition.

“Our high maximum LTV of 75% and our fresh look at affordability provides intermediaries with more choice in this fast-growing market to help a larger number of borrowers over the age of 55.”

Related articles
More from Later Life
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.