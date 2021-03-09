FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

LV= improves early repayment terms on lifetime mortgages

The maximum loan available to Drawdown+ customers has also increased from £500,000 to £1.5m.

Rozi Jones
|
9th March 2021
LV
"After listening to advisers, we have made improvements to our early repayment options to be more competitive and flexible to their customer’s requirements."

LV= is making changes to the flexible repayment option available across its Drawdown+ and Lump Sum+ lifetime mortgages.

LV= is reducing the minimum repayment amount to £50 and removing the 12-month waiting period, allowing repayments from day one of the policy.

New Lump Sum+ customers can choose to make an unlimited number of fee free repayments worth up to 10% of the initial loan advance in each policy year.

New Drawdown+ customers also have the option of an unlimited number of repayments worth up to 10% of total loan advances each policy year without incurring ERCs. This was previously limited to six payments a year with minimum payments of £250.

For Drawdown+ policies, the ERC charging period is based on the completion date of the original loan, rather than the date of further withdrawals made.

The maximum loan available to Drawdown+ customers has also increased from £500,000 to £1.5m.

David Stevens, retirement director at LV=, said: “Attitudes to equity release are changing as more people recognise it as a way to fund retirement and after listening to advisers, we have made improvements to our early repayment options to be more competitive and flexible to their customer’s requirements.

“By introducing these improvements across our lifetime mortgage products, we will be more responsive to customers’ changing circumstances, giving them more freedom and choice to control the interest roll up on their policies.”

Related articles
More from Later Life
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.