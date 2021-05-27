more2life enhances Capital Choice product suite

"Today’s raft of updates provides additional flexibility and choice for the older homeowners – and the advisers who support them."

more2life has announced a range of updates to its Capital Choice product suite, including new plans and a broader range of LTVs.

The product range includes two new plans – named ‘Midi’ and ‘Max’ – and a refreshed ‘Plus’ plan, offering a greater range of LTV options and rates. As part of the update, more2life’s new ‘Max’ plan offers the highest LTV options within the Capital Choice range for clients aged under 85.

The Midi plan is available to borrowers aged 55-84. LTVs start at 21.5% for those aged 55, increasing to 50.5% for borrowers aged 84, with rates starting at 3.26% MER.

The Max range includes three plan options - Max 1, 2, or 3. LTVs start at 23.05% on Max 1, 23.53% on Max 2, and 24% on Max 3, increasing to 52.40%, 53.05%, and 53.70%, respectively – the highest LTV options within the Capital Choice range.

On the existing Plus plan, the age range has been extended from 60-75 years old to 55-84 years old. New LTVs start at 23% for those aged 55, increasing to 52% for borrower aged 84.

Additional benefits of the new ‘Midi’ and ‘Max’ plans include:

• Loans available from £10,000 - £1.5m on either a lump sum or drawdown option,

• Fixed early repayment charges on a sliding scale of 5% in year one of the loan to 0% from year 11 onwards,

• Partial repayment options from day one,

• ERC exemption within three years of the death/admission into long-term care of first borrower in joint cases,

• Inheritance protection of up to 50% on lump sum products,

• Downsizing protection after an initial period of five years.

Stuart Wilson, corporate marketing director at more2life, commented: “We are proud of the range of options that our Capital Choice plans offer and today’s raft of updates provides additional flexibility and choice for the older homeowners – and the advisers who support them.

“A broader range of plans and LTVs marks an exciting step in more2life’s development, as well as the wider later life lending industry’s growth. We hope that advisers will welcome today’s news as an opportunity for them to further support older clients and provide this cohort with practical solutions that suit their modern-day needs.”