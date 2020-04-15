more2life expands sales team

"At a time of great uncertainty in the wider market, we are delighted to be in a positon to add new members to the team and increase our support for advisers."

more2life has expanded its sales team with the appointment of Fran Green as national sales manager and Nurlana Kerimli as a business development manager.

With over 20 years’ experience within the financial services sector, Fran joins from Shawbrook Bank where she was part of the team that relaunched the brand into the second charge lending market.

At more2life, Fran will focus on helping the business support advisers and explore opportunities in the later life market.

Nurlana brings with her client service experience gained at Barclays and prior to that held a four year career as a mortgage adviser.

She will join the existing business development team looking after the central region.

Fran Green said: “I am looking forward to working with the team at more2life and as part of the wider Key Group to promote their diverse proposition in this growing and dynamic market. It is a very exciting time for the business and my focus will be on helping my team to attract new business while leading the national BDM team as they work to support advisers as they grow their own businesses.”

Nurlana Kerimli commented: “Having worked in a variety of customer facing roles and as an adviser, I found the later life lending markets potential exciting. There is so much opportunity and I can’t wait to help advisers support their customers as they look at how they can use their housing equity in later life.”

Paul Glynn, sales director at Key Group, added: “At a time of great uncertainty in the wider market, we are delighted to be in a positon to add new members to the team and increase our support for advisers. Both Fran and Nurlana will be great assets to the business and I look forward to working with them to help on exciting new developments across the Group.”