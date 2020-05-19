more2life resumes physical valuations with 'dual track' approach

"more2life is working hard to be as flexible as possible with regards to valuations – an area that we know from our own research is a real cause for concern for advisers."

more2life has announced that, in line with Government safety guidelines, it will reintroduce access to physical valuations.

The lender will be introducing a dual track system alongside its valuation partner, e.surv, using a combination of both physical and remote valuations to help customers move forward with equity release applications.

more2life’s return to physical valuations follows the government’s announcement last week that it was starting to lift restrictions on home visits, as part of a gradual easing of the national lockdown.

more2life’s in-person valuations will continue in accordance with the latest guidance on safe home inspection practices and suitable risk assessments will be undertaken as part of the booking process prior to any physical valuation being carried out in a customer’s home.

Dave Harris, CEO of more2life, commented: “With the later life lending market facing significant challenges, more2life is working hard to be as flexible as possible with regards to valuations – an area that we know from our own research is a real cause for concern for advisers.

"more2life’s dual track process will ensure homeowners can move rapidly through the application process to a loan offer via our advanced remote valuation process, with physical valuations available where necessary. It is all about helping advisers help their clients and keeping the market moving at a time of huge uncertainty.”