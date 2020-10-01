Pure Retirement enhances adviser website

"The additions are aimed to help advisers make informed decisions about our products and which ones best suit their clients’ needs"

Pure Retirement has announced a number of enhancements to its adviser website, including easier access to product information, a new criteria search, and client scenario examples.

Key information can be accessed from a summarised product list, with more detailed information and document suites available for each product range in dedicated areas for advisers to view and download as needed. There are also explainer videos highlighting key product USPs that advisers can use to get a better idea of the products and what they can do for their clients.

There is an additional criteria search feature, allowing advisers to filter their searches either through a search bar, by browsing property lending criteria, or utilising a key search term drop-down menu. The aim is to help advisers easily find Pure’s most suitable product for their clients’ needs, with the importance of personalised advice being highlighted by recent FCA findings into the equity release sector.

Lastly, the latest web developments feature a new client scenarios section, showing high level case study examples of customer profiles, their key requirements and products to consider which may be a good fit for their needs.

Head of marketing, Rachel Pease, commented: “We’re dedicated to providing advisers with a straightforward experience when interacting with us in the way that best suits their needs, and these latest enhancements are testament to that. The additions are aimed to help advisers make informed decisions about our products and which ones best suit their clients’ needs, meaning they can more easily find the perfect solution to help their customers enjoy their later years.”