Later Life

Pure Retirement launches educational video series

Rozi Jones
|
27th August 2020
"The recent FCA findings have shown that it’s more important than ever that advisers and consumers have access to as much quality information as possible"

Pure Retirement has launched two new educational video series, aimed at both advisers and consumers, available through respective YouTube channels.

Created with an adviser audience in mind, the new FAQ series aims to answer questions often fielded to Pure’s intermediary sales team and creates a new information source for advisers wanting greater understanding of the assistance and processes available to support them.

In the first episode, Pure’s BDM for the North, Daniel Edmondson, explains digital application processes and the benefits they can offer for advisers and consumers alike. New content will be available fortnightly going forward.

Pure has also created a Mythbusting series for customers, addressing their concerns and making sure they’ve a clear and accurate picture of what equity release could mean for them. In the first edition, the BDM for Pure’s Central Region, Anna Thompson, discusses overpayment options, and the series will also be updated on a fortnightly basis going forward.

Head of marketing, Rachel Pease, said: “The recent FCA findings have shown that it’s more important than ever that advisers and consumers have access to as much quality information as possible, ensuring that those exploring later life lending can find the right solution.

"The new video series are designed to ensure that all parties have access to current and useful knowledge streams, supporting wider understanding of lifetime mortgages and ultimately helping the market to grow.”

