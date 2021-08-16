Pure Retirement launches new mobile app for later life advisers

"A further update is already in plan to allow for the creation of full lifetime mortgage applications through the app"

Pure Retirement has launched a new mobile app for equity release advisers, allowing for greater case management options.

Modelled on Pure’s full online broker portal, the Pure Broker Client app allows advisers to create KFIs directly from their phone or tablet. As well as being able to view up to date status for all current cases, the app also provides push notifications when there’s a change in status on applications, and allows easy access to Pure’s full range of literature, documents and video content.

The app is compatible with both iOS and Android devices and can be found in the Apple and Google Play stores. It’s available to advisers who have registered with Pure, allowing them to use the same secure log-in credentials, and communicates over secure protocols using industry-standard encryption and authentication mechanisms.

Simon Hayton, chief operating officer at Pure Retirement, said: “Technology has become an increasingly prevalent part of the equity release journey in recent years, and even more-so during the pandemic. We’ve long believed that utilising technological innovation to provide a market-leading experience is of paramount importance, and our new mobile app further underlines our commitment. A further update is already in plan to allow for the creation of full lifetime mortgage applications through the app, and we look forward to adviser feedback to continue providing them with the gold-standard tools to best serve their customer needs.”