SDL Surveying expands following record month for completed jobs

"It will be interesting to see how the market kicks on from here, and what impact the Government announcement on stamp duty will begin to have"

National residential surveying and valuations firm, SDL Surveying, has announced that it received and completed a record number of jobs in June.

SDL Surveying returned to physical inspections on properties in England on the 13th May, following the Government’s easing of lockdown restrictions.

It said that during June, 73% of its surveyors completed six or more jobs every single day of the month.

During the month, SDL has continued to grow its workforce by recruiting more in-house surveyors and adding to its network of independent partner firms.

Meanwhile, the business also recruited four new people as part of its operations team during the month.

Simon Jackson, managing director of SDL Surveying, commented: “Given that June was our first full month back out in the field conducting physical inspections since the lockdown restrictions were eased, we anticipated that our numbers would look strong. However, even we have been surprised by the significant demand, the growth in appointments, and the number of jobs our surveyors were able to complete.

“This was a record month on many counts, and in order to maintain those levels and to continue the quality of our service, we have needed to recruit more staff both internally as part of operations and surveying services, but also bringing on board more network panel firms.

“In that regard, our recruitment team works incredibly hard and it’s clear that the quality of our offering is bringing a greater level of interest in joining us, especially as we grow our lender relationships and we’re able to offer consistent levels of work.

“It will be interesting to see how the market kicks on from here, and what impact the Government announcement on stamp duty will begin to have, but we’re optimistic of growing levels of activity throughout the rest of 2020 and into next year.”