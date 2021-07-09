FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

Sesame adds L&G Home Finance to later life lending panel

Rozi Jones
|
9th July 2021
Claire Singleton L and G Legal General
"We are delighted to join Sesame’s panel to offer our range of flexible lifetime mortgage products to their network of advisers."

Legal & General Home Finance has joined Sesame Network’s later life lending panel.

The partnership will provide Sesame’s equity release qualified advisers with access to L&G’s product offering, including its retirement interest-only mortgage, flexible lifetime mortgage, and optional payment lifetime mortgage (OPLM).

Claire Singleton, CEO of Legal & General Home Finance, said: “Property wealth is increasingly being used as a component of modern retirement planning and we are delighted to join Sesame’s panel to offer our range of flexible lifetime mortgage products to their network of advisers.

“We have designed our range to provide flexibility, enabling advisers to select the most appropriate features and empowering the customer to manage the amount of loan they drawdown and the interest they pay. This partnership will offer Sesame advisers the flex and choice they need in order to help more people make the most of their retirement.”

Stephanie Charman, head of strategic relationships at Sesame Bankhall Group, commented: "We welcome the addition of the Legal & General lifetime mortgage range to our panel. With a rapidly growing later life lending market, Legal & General has a diverse and innovative product range, which will no doubt enable our network advisers to deliver better solutions for their customers.”

Related articles
More from Later Life
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.