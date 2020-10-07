FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
The Right Mortgage expands equity release team

Rozi Jones
|
7th October 2020
Build grow hire team build block
The Right Mortgage has appointed Adrian Foulks and Graham Webb to its equity release proposition, The Later Life Lending Network.

The Right Mortgage has appointed Adrian Foulks and Graham Webb to its equity release proposition, The Later Life Lending Network.

Adrian Foulks joins as an equity release supervision and development manager. Adrian started working in financial services back in 1991 for Confederation Life where he advised on investments and pensions. Over the years he has worked with Countrywide Group, his own brokerage where he became directly authorised and took his CeRER to offer lifetime mortgages in addition to standard residential mortgages, and at Responsible Life as a regional manager.

Graham Webb has also joined The Later Life Lending Network as an equity release supervision and development manager.

Graham joined Lloyds Bank in 2005, where he advised on pensions, investments, and life assurance, and later joined Bower Retirement as their head of business development.

Graham joins The Right Mortgage after two years of working with Responsible Life as their regional manager.

Martin Wilson, CEO at The Right Mortgage, said: “I am delighted to announce these recent additions to help enhance our equity release proposition, The Later Life Lending Network.

"We’ve seen considerable growth in our specialist advisers offering equity release in 2020, and with the addition of both Graham and Adrian, we feel confident we can continue growing and offering an excellent level of service within our equity release division.

“I’m excited to have Adrian and Graham join the team, and feel these new additions reflect on the growth the network has seen during 2020 so far, especially on the equity release side.

I’m proud to be part of a Network who not only recognise that equity release is a fast-growing market, but are also continuously looking to extend on our dedicated specialist team in order to help advisers grow their businesses and offer excellent customer outcomes.”

