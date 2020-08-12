TMA adds LiveMore Capital to later life panel

"Our number one priority is ensuring that older borrowers have choice when it comes to their lending options, particularly when the high street cannot help."

TMA Club has added retirement interest-only mortgage provider LiveMore Capital to its later life lending panel.

TMA members will now have access to a variety of interest-only products up to 75% LTV.

The minimum loan available is £10,000 and the maximum is £1,250,000, with no maximum property value.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, commented: “Enhancing our later life lending proposition continues to be a key focus for us which is why we are delighted to welcome LiveMore Capital to our lender panel. For advisers who are approached by older customers looking to draw on extra funds, particularly if they’ve been financially impacted by Covid-19, bringing LiveMore on board will enable them to offer clients a more extensive range of lending solutions to suit their needs.”

Alison Pallett, sales director at LiveMore Capital, added: “Our number one priority is ensuring that older borrowers have choice when it comes to their lending options, particularly when the high street cannot help. This is why at LiveMore Capital we are committed to offering a range of RIO mortgages to support a variety of homeowners in later life looking to fund their lifestyles. We look forward to working with TMA to ensure that advisers have a greater variety of solutions in order to support older clients and, as such, we hope that today’s partnership will be welcomed by the Club’s members.”