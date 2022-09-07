eConveyancer launches panel management with Scotland's Moray Group 

Moray Group includes multiple brands in the Scottish property market, including Simpson & Marwick and Esson & Aberdein. The agreement gives firms within the group access to eConveyancer’s panel of audited and benchmarked conveyancing firms through its feature-rich platform.

The Moray Group will offer purchase and remortgage conveyancing services to brokers through the eConveyancer portal and, as part of the launch, has released Fixed Fee and Cashback Remortgage products.

It is also offering brokers using the service a promise to respond to all portal queries within 24 hours and same day response to escalations received by 12 noon and following day response for those received after 12 noon.

Karen Rodrigues, Sales Director at eConveyancer, said:

“We’re delighted to launch this new panel management partnership with Moray Group, which has a number of well-respected property brands in Scotland, including Simpson & Marwick and Esson & Aberdein. As well as the service promises being offered by Moray Group, brokers can be confident that we take a rigorous approach to upholding the quality of the eConveyancer panel, which is closely monitored to ensure unwavering high standards.”

Fallon Sara Spencer, director and Head of Corporate Property Services, at Moray Group, said:

"We are excited to be launching this unique proposition with eConveyancer. The team and I are looking forward to getting started and I am happy to answer any questions anyone may have.”