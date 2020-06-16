£1.5bn sourced through Mortgage Brain's new Affordability Hub

"Advisers know only too well that one of the first things any client wants to know is how much they will be able to borrow."

Advisers have carried out affordability searches for mortgages worth a total of more than £1.5 billion on Mortgage Brain’s new Affordability Hub sourcing solution since its launch last month.

After filling out a standard form covering information about the borrower and property, Affordability Hub simultaneously runs the data through selected lenders' affordability calculators with results returned in around a minute. A summary of how much the various lenders will consider lending together with a detailed report, including screen shots, provides advisers with a full audit trail to support compliance.

Affordability Hub was rolled out from the middle of May, initially to users of Mortgage Brain’s criteria-based sourcing solution Criteria Hub, before launching to users of Mortgage Brain Anywhere and Mortgage Brain Classic.

Since its launch, over 1,000 advisers have used the platform to search for mortgages worth a total of more than £1.5 billion.

Mark Lofthouse, CEO at Mortgage Brain, said: “Advisers know only too well that one of the first things any client wants to know is how much they will be able to borrow. Affordability Hub is like ‘Skyscanner for mortgage affordability’ and allows them to swiftly answer that question and provides them with the option of sourcing by affordability as well as product availability and criteria.

"The fact that over 1,000 new users have adopted Affordability Hub in a matter of weeks and mortgages worth a total of more than £1.5 billion have already been sourced shows how valuable this service is for advisers and their customers.”