360 Dotnet and Twenty7Tec enhance integration to speed up mortgage applications

360 Dotnet and Twenty7Tec have enhanced their integration, allowing the communication of data to move freely from 360 Lifecycle’s FactFind to Twenty7Tec’s CloudTwenty7 platform.

This makes the FactFind process smoother and will help advisers to source and secure mortgages quicker and easier than before. 360 Lifecycle has created over 767,000 FactFinds, saving advisers 45 to 90 minutes of data entry per FactFind.

This is the first phase of APPLY which will allow 360 FactFind users to select the ‘Apply’ function within SOURCE through agreed lenders, benefiting advisers that are currently using 360 Lifecycle’s FactFind. APPLY enables the submission of mortgage applications to multiple lenders from one single platform, without the need to re-key client data. Advisers can submit documents, case notes and receive status updates all the way through to completion.

Ozgur Unlu, managing director of 360 Dotnet, said: “We are committed to doing all we can to support our clients, especially during this challenging time. This new deal will see our integration with CloudTwenty7 efficiently supporting our brokers with both sourcing and mortgage applications. This latest integration is very much in line with our commitment to provide the quickest and easiest solution to mortgage brokers and their customers”

James Tucker, CEO of Twenty7Tec added: “We are delighted to have signed a long term agreement with 360 Dotnet for their users to have access to both our SOURCE and APPLY modules. We have many mutual clients who benefit greatly from the integration of our two respective systems, and I look forward to working with Ozgur and the team at 360 Dotnet both now and in the future”.