360 Dotnet extends HLPartnership relationship

The two businesses have worked together since 2015, with HLPartnership members having has access to 360 Dotnet’s end to end practice management system, 360 Lifecycle.

Ozgur Unlu, CEO of 360 Dotnet said:

“We have some very exciting developments and collaborations being delivered throughout 2022, and 360 Dotnet will continue to work closely with HLPartnership. We are very excited to reaffirm our strong relationship with them. We are pleased to support HLPartnership to ensure they gain the most out of their client relationships through our system and integration partners. We are looking forward to driving the relationship forward to flourish.”

Christopher Tanner, CEO of HLP said:

“360 Dotnet have been a strong partner through our tremendous growth since 2015 and this key contract renewal supports our technology roadmap, which includes working with partners and developing technology in house to benefit both our members and their clients. Their FinTech solutions have helped us achieve record results and maintain a lead in technology against our peers. We are excited about the future developments and the collaborations 360 Dotnet will deliver this year. These factors combined made the decision to continue our relationship an easy one.”