3mc launches self-build exclusive from Dudley BS

"Our positive working relationship has already resulted in the development of exclusive products such as the five year deal we already have in place"

Specialist lending packager 3mc has launched an exclusive self-build product by Dudley Building Society.

The product is available for purchase and remortgage at a discounted rate of 4.69% up to 80% LTV on a maximum loan of £500,000.

Sam Ward, head of commercial at Dudley Building Society, said: “Self-build is a small but significant part of the market and one which requires specific expertise. 3mc has not only demonstrated its commitment to introducing quality business to the Society over time but are committed to working with us to develop the self-build proposition for the future. We are delighted to partner them with this exclusive product and look forward to further developing our presence in this market.”

Doug Hall, director of 3mc, commented: “We are long standing partners of the Dudley. Our teams have developed a strong relationship over a number of years. We have a deep understanding of their criteria and have been continually impressed with the manner in which the Society supports our brokers. Our positive working relationship has already resulted in the development of exclusive products such as the five year deal we already have in place, which is now complimented by this self-build exclusive.”