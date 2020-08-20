73% of advisers worried about impact of second lockdown on mortgage market

"Everyone serving the market will rightly consider a second lockdown to be a disastrous event, especially as the market is beginning to gain momentum again."

Nearly three quarters of principals, advisers and administrators are worried about the impact a second Covid-19 lockdown would have on the mortgage market, according to a new survey from MCI mortgage club.

73% indicated they felt a fresh lockdown will affect the mortgage market over the next twelve months, compared to just 35% who pointed to Brexit as a factor.

Other significant influences cited by respondents included stricter lender criteria (68%), mass unemployment (67%), and recession (63%). In addition, 62% highlighted the adverse effect of payment holidays, furlough, and business support loans. Only 3% responded that there would be no change over the next twelve months.

Responses also touched upon other areas, including which sectors businesses expected to move or expand into. Principals and senior directors indicated growth away from standard residential purchases into protection and buy-to-let (both 37.5%), as well as residential remortgages and equity release (both 35%).

Regarding overall confidence in the outlook for the mortgage market over the next twelve months, 94% responded that they were confident regarding their business or employment. This rose to 97.5% for principals or senior directors.

Melanie Spencer, head of MCI Club, commented: “Understandably, as restrictions are eased over the country, everyone serving the market will rightly consider a second lockdown to be a disastrous event, especially as the market is beginning to gain momentum again.

“With the stamp duty cut until next year, the conditions are right for a sustainable bounce-back. Of course, it is surprising that Brexit didn’t rank as highly, or more specifically, an appropriate trade agreement by the end of the year. It could be that we’re on course for more economic disruption, just of a different kind.

“That said, it is refreshing to see the levels of confidence our respondents had, and that good proportions are looking to expand and diversify their business through protection, BTL and equity release.

“Adaptability is key, and whether this is technology to support your business, expanding your proposition through specialist and later-life lending panels, or alternative routes into the protection world, the MCI Club is providing those services to keep its member firms buoyant over the next twelve months.”