Mortgages

85% of self-employed incomes still below pre-pandemic levels

Rozi Jones
2nd August 2021
"1m (21%) self-employed people had reconsidered their employment situation because of the uncertainty of securing a mortgage."

85% of self-employed people in the UK say their income hasn’t yet bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, resulting in more abandoning their dreams of moving onto or the up the property ladder, according to a survey by The Mortgage Lender.

The survey revealed 28% of self-employed people have seen their income slashed by more than half over the last year because of the pandemic. A further 16% said they had suffered income losses of between a quarter and 50%.

Consequently, 51% believe it is now more difficult for a self-employed borrower to get a mortgage and 53% claim that their self-employed status has deterred them from even applying for one.

Steve Griffiths, sales and product director at The Mortgage Lender, said: “When we launched our new residential range earlier in the year we did so with the self-employed, complex income borrowers and credit impairment front of mind, because these are the people who have been most affected by the pandemic.

“Even before the pandemic self-employed people felt let down by the mortgage market. In 2018, as part of a special report called ‘The Self-Employed Economy’ we found that 1m (21%) self-employed people had reconsidered their employment situation because of the uncertainty of securing a mortgage. Today, the statistics show even more pessimism, with over half believing their chances of being given a mortgage are so slim they don’t even think it’s worth applying.

“Now more than ever specialist lenders need to have criteria that caters for a wide range of customer circumstances and recognise that the last 12 months has been financially difficult for many people.”

