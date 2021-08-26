FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

95% LTV mortgages accounting for just 1% of completions: Trussle

Rozi Jones
|
26th August 2021
mortgage house first time buyer first-time ftb
"There is clearly an appetite for high LTV mortgages, as we have seen significant demand for 90% LTV deals"

The return of 95% LTV mortgages has failed to make an impact with buyers, according to online mortgage broker Trussle, which found that just 1% of its mortgage completions were from 95% mortgages in July.

There are currently 49 lenders offering 95% LTV mortgages and the number of lenders has steadily been increasing since March this year. However, while the number of lenders has increased rapidly, the number of actual deals remains well below 2019 rates. In July, there were 372 deals on the market, compared with a peak of 949 in November 2019.

While Trussle has seen a large number of enquiries around 95% mortgage deals, peaking at 26% of all new mortgage enquiries in March, few have been successful in their application. As a result, successful 95% mortgage applications accounted for just 1% of all Trussle completions in July 2021.

However, while 95% mortgages are struggling to make an impact on the market, other high LTV mortgage brackets are seeing significant demand from consumers. 90% mortgages in particular have been a popular choice for those needing higher LTV products, accounting for 10% of Trussle completions in June, the highest level since August 2020.

Miles Robinson, head of mortgages at Trussle, commented: “The return of 95% mortgages earlier this year was greeted with much anticipation. With greater application scrutiny and soaring house prices, first-time buyers were facing a challenging market and these high LTV deals are crucial to ensuring home ownership remains an accessible dream for all. There is clearly an appetite for high LTV mortgages, as we have seen significant demand for 90% LTV deals, however, after making a real comeback in March it is disappointing that 95% deals are failing to make the difference we hoped to see.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.