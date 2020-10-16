A quarter worried they won't be able to remortgage during Covid-19

"Millions of mortgage holders in Britain are up for renewal in the next 12 months with changed circumstances."

23% of homeowners are worried that they will not be able to renew their mortgage during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to research by specialist broker Willow Private Finance.

Answering the poll, a third (32%) said their income was less secure now than before the pandemic.

The proportion of those feeling less financially secure during Covid-19 rises to 63% among the self-employed.

12% of mortgage holders have had to take a payment holiday during Covid-19, according to a poll of 2,000 British adults by Yonder.

Wesley Ranger, managing director of Willow Private Finance, said: “This is a ticking time bomb waiting to explode. Millions of mortgage holders in Britain are up for renewal in the next 12 months with changed circumstances.

“On top of all the other fears at the moment they are having sleepless nights worrying if they will be able to renew or even pay they bill.

“We are calling on the industry to show leniency for people with changed circumstances and for the government to extend its mortgage support scheme with urgency.”