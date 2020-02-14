Accord cuts high-LTV and longer-term product rates

"It’s been a positive start to the year, so we reviewed our range to ensure we’re offering a competitive mix for brokers."

Accord Mortgages has lowered rates on a selection of high-LTV and longer-term mortgage products.

At 90% LTV, new rates include a two-year fix at 2.02% with a £995 fee.

For larger loan sizes of up to £600,000, new products include a two-year fixed rate at 2.16% and a five-year fix at 2.40%, both available at 90% LTV with a £995 fee, £500 cashback and free valuation.

Rates on longer-term products have also been reduced.

At 75% LTV, a 15-year fixed rate has been reduced from 2.89% to 2.77%, a 10-year fix is now 2.29% and a seven-year fix is available at 2.27%, all with a £495 fee and free valuation.

Jemma Anderson, product manager at Accord, said: “It’s been a positive start to the year, so we reviewed our range to ensure we’re offering a competitive mix for brokers.

“We’ve reduced rates on a selection of longer terms, higher LTVs and our larger loan products so whether it’s a client who has decided to purchase now things are more settled, or looking to remortgage for a better deal, we hope brokers will benefit from the increased choice.”