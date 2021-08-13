Accord cuts high LTV rates up to 0.40%

From tomorrow, Accord Mortgages is improving much of its residential range to offer better value to brokers and their clients with a smaller deposit.

The current range from the intermediary-only lender will be withdrawn on Sunday 15 August at 8pm and replaced at 9am on Monday 16 August. The updated range will feature rate cuts of up to 0.40% on selected products at 75% loan-to-value (LTV) and above.

Highlights of the new offering include a fee-free two-year fixed rate at 2.87% (was 3.27%) at 90% LTV, available for home buyers, which comes with £500 cashback and free standard valuation.

Two 2-year fixed rates are available - one at 3.28% (was 3.56%) at 95% LTV, available for house purchase, which comes with a £495 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation, and one at 1.91% (was 1.93%) at 80% LTV, available for house purchase and remortgage, which comes with a £995 fee, £1000 cashback and free standard valuation.

Clients looking for a longer initial fixed term also have access to competitive deals including a fee-free five-year fix at 3.08% (was 3.29%) for remortgaging with a 10% deposit, which comes with £250 cashback, free remortgage legal service and free standard valuation.

There are no changes to Help-to-Buy or new build products at 90% LTV, but the lender has reduced cashback on selected products at 90% and 95% LTV.

Jemma Anderson, mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said:

“These latest changes offer brokers and their clients better value, especially for those looking to secure a mortgage with a smaller deposit.”