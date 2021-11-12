Accord cuts high-LTV residential and buy-to-let rates by up to 40bps

"We’ve made changes to our range of higher LTVs to give brokers supporting borrowers with smaller deposits more competitive choice when considering longer terms."

Accord Mortgages has reduced rates on selected residential and buy-to-let mortgages, with higher LTV products seeing the greatest rate reductions.

Highlights for residential borrowers include a five-year fixed rate of 2.69%, down from 3.29%, for new build house purchases at 90% LTV, which comes with a £495 fee, £250 cashback and free standard valuation.

Other five-year fixed rate highlights include a 90% LTV product at 2.39% and a 95% LTV reduced to 2.99%, both with a £495 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation.

Additionally, a 10-year fixed rate has fallen to 2.15% at 75% LTV, available for purchase or remortgage with a £495 fee and free standard valuation.

Selected five-year rates at 85% LTV have also been reduced by 0.10%, for both house purchase and remortgages.

Buy-to-let highlights at 80% LTV include a two-year fixed rate at 2.91% for purchase or remortgage with a £995 fee, free standard valuation and £250 cashback or free legal services for remortgagors.

A two-year discounted standard variable rate has also reduced by 20bps to 2.71% at 80% LTV for both purchase and remortgage, with a £995 fee.

Jemma Anderson, mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’ve made changes to our range of higher LTVs to give brokers supporting borrowers with smaller deposits more competitive choice when considering longer terms.”