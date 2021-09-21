Accord cuts higher-LTV rates by up to 0.31%

"We’re delighted to launch this new range, including some market-leading products for brokers and their clients looking to take advantage of the current low interest rate environment."

Accord Mortgages has reduced rates across its residential product range at 75% LTV and above by up to 0.31%.

Five-year fixed rates now start from 1.80% at 80% LTV and 2.17% at 85% LTV, both with a £995 fee, £1,000 cashback and free standard valuation

At 90% LTV, a three-year fix has reduced from 2.73% to 2.43% with a £495 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation.

End dates for all products have also been extended until 31 January 2022.

Jemma Anderson, mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re delighted to launch this new range, including some market-leading products for brokers and their clients looking to take advantage of the current low interest rate environment.

“These changes offer great competitive value, suiting a variety of customer circumstances and borrowing requirements. We hope they will be welcomed by brokers and their clients.”

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “These new deals from Accord Mortgages may well be popular with borrowers looking for competitive fixed rate incentive package with a trusted brand.

“The combination of rate and generous incentive package of cashback and free valuation secures the five-year fixed rate deals market-leading positions on a true cost basis and are a great addition to the mortgage sector.”