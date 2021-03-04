Accord delivers 60,000th welcome box on behalf of brokers

"It’s one of the many ways we support brokers to build relationships with their clients, and we look forward to organising many more in the future."

Accord Mortgages has delivered its 60,000th welcome box, designed to help strengthen relationships between brokers and their clients.

Accord has been delivering the boxes to home movers, on behalf of brokers, since 2016.

The welcome box, which is filled with luxury edible goods, is provided by Accord complimentary and free of branding as a gift direct from the broker to any client who buys a new home.

The 60,000th box was delivered on behalf of adviser Jack Richardson at RTA Mortgage and Financial Services Ltd in Ware, Hertfordshire. To mark the milestone, Accord sent Jack a celebratory hamper.

Jack Richardson said: “I have always thought that the welcome box is a great idea for both us and the customer. The customer feels extra special and we get added recognition as a direct result of using Accord.”

Jeremy Duncombe, managing director of Accord Mortgages, added: “The welcome box scheme continues to be a great success and is well received by both brokers and their clients, who value the gesture when they complete on their new home.

