Mortgages

Accord enhances 90% LTV range

Rozi Jones
|
9th December 2020
Jemma Anderson, Accord Mortgages
"As part of our ongoing monitoring of the market, we have reviewed our rates and made selected reductions on our purchase products and incentives."

Accord Mortgages is improving its 90% LTV range by reducing product fees from £995 to £495 and introducing £750 cashback.

The intermediary lender is also reducing selected rates across its 75% to 85% LTV range by up to 15bps.

Available from tomorrow, two-year fixed rates are available from 3.69% at 90% LTV with £750 cashback, 3.07% at 85% LTV with £500 cashback, and 1.84% at 75% LTV for remortgage customers with £250 cashback.

All products come with the new lower £495 fee.

Jemma Anderson, product manager at Accord, said: “As part of our ongoing monitoring of the market, we have reviewed our rates and made selected reductions on our purchase products and incentives.

“With these updates and improved 90% LTV products we are pleased to offer a comprehensive and competitive range to support brokers and their clients.”

 

