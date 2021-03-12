Accord expands buy-to-let product range

"We’re pleased to be able to offer this updated range, and hope that by reviewing our incentives and reducing rates we can continue to provide brokers with a range of competitive mortgages"

Accord Buy To Let has refreshed its product range, adding a new range of purchase and remortgage products at 65% and 75% LTV.

Highlights include a two-year fixed rate at 1.64% for remortgage clients with a £1,995 fee, £250 cashback and free standard valuation, and a five-year purchase product with a £1,995 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation.

New three-year fixed rates for house purchase and remortgage are also being launched, available up to 75% LTV with rates starting from 1.89%.

Additionally, Accord has made changes to its existing range, with increased incentives and reduced rates at 75% LTV.

A two-year fixed rate mortgage at 2.19% (was 2.25%) comes with a £995 fee, £500 cashback (was £250) and free standard valuation for house purchase clients.

A two-year fixed rate mortgage at 1.83% (was 1.87%) comes with a £1,995 fee, free standard valuation and remortgage legal service for remortgagors.

Simon Garner, product manager at Accord Buy To Let, said: “We’re pleased to be able to offer this updated range, and hope that by reviewing our incentives and reducing rates we can continue to provide brokers with a range of competitive mortgages for their landlord clients.”