Mortgages

Accord expands buy-to-let product range

Rozi Jones
|
12th March 2021
BTL buy to let sign
"We’re pleased to be able to offer this updated range, and hope that by reviewing our incentives and reducing rates we can continue to provide brokers with a range of competitive mortgages"

Accord Buy To Let has refreshed its product range, adding a new range of purchase and remortgage products at 65% and 75% LTV.

Highlights include a two-year fixed rate at 1.64% for remortgage clients with a £1,995 fee, £250 cashback and free standard valuation, and a five-year purchase product with a £1,995 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation.

New three-year fixed rates for house purchase and remortgage are also being launched, available up to 75% LTV with rates starting from 1.89%.

Additionally, Accord has made changes to its existing range, with increased incentives and reduced rates at 75% LTV.

A two-year fixed rate mortgage at 2.19% (was 2.25%) comes with a £995 fee, £500 cashback (was £250) and free standard valuation for house purchase clients.

A two-year fixed rate mortgage at 1.83% (was 1.87%) comes with a £1,995 fee, free standard valuation and remortgage legal service for remortgagors.

Simon Garner, product manager at Accord Buy To Let, said: “We’re pleased to be able to offer this updated range, and hope that by reviewing our incentives and reducing rates we can continue to provide brokers with a range of competitive mortgages for their landlord clients.”

