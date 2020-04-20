Accord expands buy-to-let range

"These are difficult times for all and so we’ve reviewed our product range and looked at where we can offer better options to landlords"

Accord Buy To Let is reducing rates across more than half of products in its buy-to-let range and expanding its buy-to-let remortgage range.

Rates have been reduced by up to 7bps, with two-year fixed rates now starting from 1.60% at 60% LTV with a £950 fee and five-year fixed rates starting from 2.02% at 60% LTV and 2.21% at 65% LTV, both with no fee.

All products come with a free valuation and either £250 cashback or free standard legal services.

Accord has also launched 13 new buy-to-let remortgage products at between 60-65% LTV.

Highlights include a two-year fixed rate at 1.96% up to 60% LTV with no product fee. Products at 65% LTV include a two-year fix at 1.87% and a three-year fix at 2.05%, both with a £950 product fee.

Simon Garner, product manager at Accord Buy To Let, said: “These are difficult times for all and so we’ve reviewed our product range and looked at where we can offer better options to landlords wanting fixed-rate shorter terms whilst they wait to see how the market adjusts.”