Accord extends 90% LTV offering to home movers

"We know there is a need to support a broader range of purchase customers and for products to be available for a longer period of time."

Accord Mortgages is launching a new limited release of 90% LTV products, this time for a three-day period available to both first-time buyers and home movers.

The home purchase products will launch at 9am on Monday 2nd November and be withdrawn at 8pm on Wednesday 4th November.

Two five-year fixed rate products will be available, starting at 3.79% for loans up to £500,000 and 3.89% for loans between £500,001 and £600,000. Both products come with a £995 product fee and free valuation.

Jeremy Duncombe, director of intermediary distribution at Accord, said: “We’ve had a positive response to our previous releases for first-time buyers, but we know there is a need to support a broader range of purchase customers and for products to be available for a longer period of time.

“During the last month, we’ve been able to improve our capacity by increasing the options to self-serve and adding resource to our underwriting team. As a result, we are now in a position to return to the market and offer this wider proposition for an extended period.

“There have been limited high LTV options for movers during the last few months so we’re anticipating a high demand for these products. By extending the availability to three days, we can offer valuable support to the market whilst maintaining service levels. After this pulse, we’ll assess the impact of the products and the competitive conditions before returning again when we can.”