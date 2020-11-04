FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Accord extends 90% LTV offering until 10th November

Rozi Jones
|
4th November 2020
calendar time year
"The recent changes we made to LTI caps, as well as having a boosted underwriting team means we are ahead of where we planned to be and so have made the decision to extend the offering for longer."

Accord Mortgages is extending its 90% LTV range, available for first-time buyers and home movers, for an additional six days.

Originally due to end at 8pm on Wednesday 4th November, the broker-exclusive products will now be withdrawn on Tuesday 10th November.

Five-year fixed rates start at 3.79% for loans up to £500,000 and 3.89% for loans up to £600,000, both with a £995 product fee and free valuation.

Jeremy Duncombe, director of intermediary distribution at Accord Mortgages, said: “Since launching on Monday morning, we’ve seen the positive impact our increased capacity has had on service levels.

“The recent changes we made to LTI caps, as well as having a boosted underwriting team means we are ahead of where we planned to be and so have made the decision to extend the offering for longer. We hope advisers can support more clients get the homes they want.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.