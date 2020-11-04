Accord extends 90% LTV offering until 10th November

"The recent changes we made to LTI caps, as well as having a boosted underwriting team means we are ahead of where we planned to be and so have made the decision to extend the offering for longer."

Accord Mortgages is extending its 90% LTV range, available for first-time buyers and home movers, for an additional six days.

Originally due to end at 8pm on Wednesday 4th November, the broker-exclusive products will now be withdrawn on Tuesday 10th November.

Five-year fixed rates start at 3.79% for loans up to £500,000 and 3.89% for loans up to £600,000, both with a £995 product fee and free valuation.

Jeremy Duncombe, director of intermediary distribution at Accord Mortgages, said: “Since launching on Monday morning, we’ve seen the positive impact our increased capacity has had on service levels.

“The recent changes we made to LTI caps, as well as having a boosted underwriting team means we are ahead of where we planned to be and so have made the decision to extend the offering for longer. We hope advisers can support more clients get the homes they want.”