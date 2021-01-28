Accord Growth Series launches new broker hub

"The Growth Series has seen a phenomenal increase in demand since we originally launched and so it’s the next logical step to evolve the way it looks and how the resources within it are presented."

The Accord Growth Series has launched a new look content hub to help brokers search more easily for the support they need to grow their businesses.

Already subscribed to by more than 7,000 brokers, the content library has a variety of blogs, guides and podcasts covering a range of topics.

Launched in 2018, the Growth Series was established to provide business support to brokers on topics such as recruitment, marketing, web design and client retention, but has evolved to provide insight and development on a much broader range of industry issues including the new Help to Buy scheme and Brexit.

The new hub allows greater search functionality, with everything tagged to ensure brokers can find relevant content. The hub will also provide smart content, with recommendations of other interesting articles based on search terms. Each article also has a ‘time to read' feature so brokers can maximise the time they have available.

Jeremy Duncombe, managing director at Accord, said: “The Growth Series has seen a phenomenal increase in demand since we originally launched and so it’s the next logical step to evolve the way it looks and how the resources within it are presented. We’re really pleased with the result and hope brokers find the new hub simpler to navigate.

“Following the membership milestone we reached at the end of last year we are investing in the future of the Growth Series and advisers should expect to see new activity this year including live events and video content available on demand.”