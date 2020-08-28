Accord increases product transfer and additional loan rates

Accord Mortgages has increased rates by up to 0.28% across its residential product transfer and additional loan deals.

Rates have increased on 32 products by up to 0.28% in the 75%, 80%, 85% and 90% LTV tiers.

Accord has also reduced rates on seven deals across its two and five-year 65% LTV products by up to 0.07%.

The lender's full range of product transfer rates remain available to existing Accord clients whose current deal is coming to an end or are on an SVR.

Accord pays a 0.30% proc fee for product transfers and additional loans over £3,000 and doesn't require affordability assessments, valuations or credit checks for straightforward product switches.