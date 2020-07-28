Accord increases rates and loan sizes on higher-LTV products

"Borrowers have very few options when looking for larger loan products in this LTV bracket."

Accord Mortgages is increasing its maximum loan size to £2 million on new and additional lending between 80% and 85% LTV.

Previously capped at £1 million, the new products are available for both house purchases and remortgages and come with a £995 fee, £500 cashback and free valuation.

As part of the new launch, rates on selected products across 75%-85% LTVs will be increased following "significant competitor movement" within the higher-LTV markets.

For purchase, two-year fixed rates are available from 2.33% at 80% LTV and 2.75% up to 85% LTV.

Remortgage products include two-year fixed rates from 2.31% at 80% LTV and 2.70% up to 85% LTV.

Nicola Alvarez, corporate account manager at Accord, said: “Borrowers have very few options when looking for larger loan products in this LTV bracket. We’ve therefore increased our maximum loan size to offer brokers more choice when advising high income clients looking to purchase or remortgage a high value property at a higher LTV.

“Accord remains committed to supporting the market and we hope these latest changes, alongside our common sense lending approach, will help us ensure we can offer a broad range of competitive products with the service brokers expect from us.”