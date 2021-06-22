Accord launches 95% LTV remortgage and large loan products

"The new offerings at 95% will also support borrowers finding it harder to remortgage with a smaller deposit, as well as those who wish to borrow more."

Accord Mortgages is enhancing its residential range with rate cuts across a variety of LTVs, as well as new products available at 95% LTV for remortgage clients or larger loans.

A five-year fixed rate has reduced to 2.16% at 80% LTV, available for both purchase and remortgage with a £995 fee, £300 cashback and free standard valuation.

At 85% LTV, a five-year fixed rate purchase product has been reduced from 2.86% to 2.69% with a £495 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation.

Additionally, a two-year fixed rate purchase product has fallen from 3.22% to £3.09% at 90% LTV, with a £495 fee, £750 cashback and free standard valuation.

New 95% LTV products include a five-year fixed rate remortgage product at 3.88%, which comes with a £495 fee, £500 cashback, free remortgage legal service and free standard valuation.

Accord has also introduced new products at 95% LTV for borrowing of up to £600,000 and has aligned rates on all larger loan products (up to £600,000 at 90% and 95% LTV, and £2 million at 80% and 85% LTV) with those in its core range.

Jemma Anderson, mortgage manager at Accord, commented: “We’re really pleased to offer this improved range, which offers more comprehensive choice and even better value across a range of LTVs to support more of the market.

“The new offerings at 95% will also support borrowers finding it harder to remortgage with a smaller deposit, as well as those who wish to borrow more. We hope this will be welcomed by brokers and their clients.”