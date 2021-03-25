Accord Mortgages cuts high-LTV rates and expands 80% LTV range

"We’re pleased to have been able to make a number of reductions in our higher LTV mortgage range, giving brokers and their clients with smaller deposits more choice."

Accord Mortgages is reducing selected rates across its 85% and 90% LTV range by up to 13bps and has introduced new options at 80% LTV.

At 90% LTV, a two-year fixed rate has been reduced to 3.35% with a £495 fee and 3.65% fee-free, and a five-year fix is now available at 3.51% with a £495 fee.

All products come with £750 cashback and free standard valuation.

The lender has also introduced two new products available for both purchase and remortgage at 80% LTV.

A two-year fixed rate of 1.99% and a five-year fix of 2.20% are available, both of which come with a £995 fee, £300 cashback and free standard valuation.

A large loan product at 85% LTV, available up to £2million, has also been introduced at a rate of 2.74% fixed for two years. Available to both home buyers and those remortgaging, it comes with a £995 fee, £300 cashback and free standard valuation.

Jemma Anderson, mortgage manager at Accord, said: “We’re pleased to have been able to make a number of reductions in our higher LTV mortgage range, giving brokers and their clients with smaller deposits more choice.

“We’ve also added new home loan options at 80%, giving both house purchase and remortgage customers short- and longer-term fixed alternatives.”