Accord overhauls entire buy-to-let range

"This refresh has been a chance to review our full range and ensure we are meeting the needs of landlords"

Accord Buy to Let has relaunched its full mortgage range with reduced rates, extended end dates and increased cashback on purchase products.

For purchasing clients, highlights include a two-year fixed rate at 3.47% (was 3.95%) and a five-year fix at 3.57% (was 3.95%), both available up to 80% LTV with a £950 product fee, £1,000 cashback and free standard valuation. Additionally, a three-year fix has reduced from 3.82% to 3.47% at 80% LTV with no fee, £500 cashback and free valuation.

For remortgage, a two-year fee-free fixed rate is now available at 2.24% up to 75% LTV, a three-year fee-free product starts at 3.47% up to 80% LTV, and a five-year fix has reduced to 2.32% at 75% LTV with a £195 product fee. All products feature £250 cashback and free standard valuation.

Simon Garner, product manager at Accord Buy To Let, said: “This refresh has been a chance to review our full range and ensure we are meeting the needs of landlords, whether they are in the market for a new addition to their portfolio, or looking at remortgaging on existing properties. We’ve been able to reduce rates to offer more competitive products as well as increase many of our house purchase cashback incentives from £250 to £500.

“We’ll continue to monitor the market post-election and as always, we are happy to discuss individual cases with brokers if they have specific questions about affordability or criteria.”